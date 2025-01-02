A NYE Discussion Of The State of the World, Nature of Reality, Surviving the Apocalypse in 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jeff Berwick, Sofia Smallstorm and Max Igan join Victor Hugo on the Hugo Art show to discuss topics from the crazy year 2024, what's next in 2025 and the nature of reality and more!.
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com/