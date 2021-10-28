It Is Now Passed Midnight / 2 Witnesses

Follow after faith and the leading of God's Spirit in these times.

Ensure you know the God/Jesus of the Bible.

Work out your own salvation in fear and trembling so no man take your crown.

Trust no fallen flesh.



Being born again through Jesus and seeking to be led by God's Spirit by incorporating God into our daily lives will help us to avoid much detour on our path to heaven. When a person wants to know your religion or christian denomination; they are usually asking about what the devil wants us to indulge in so he can usurp God's worship. They are not usually asking about this:

James 1:27

King James Version Bible

27 Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.



Revelation 11:10

King James Version

10 And they that dwell upon the earth shall rejoice over them, and make merry, and shall send gifts one to another; because these two prophets tormented them that dwelt on the earth.