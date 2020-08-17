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'Holocaust Survivors’ Who Told the Truth
The Prisoner
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116 views • August 17, 2020
Theaters for plays, movie theaters, orchestras, swimming pools, soccer fields with daily evening games, artists studios, brothels, religious services, lecture meetings, kitchens, child care, dental and health care clinics, hospitals, libraries, post offices, complaint offices, jails, cash payments and even stores for essential items are just a handful of conveniences that were found throughout various labor “concentration” camps under Adolf Hitler’s reign.

BUT, you’ve never heard about this side of the “holocaust” have you? As Winston Churchill said, “Victors write the history.” And what if these “victors” committed the most atrocious and sadistic acts of REAL GENOCIDE and TRUE holocaust and wanted to CONCEAL those facts so they instead fabricated an entire world of blatant unadulterated, realistically impossible LIES to shift the blame on their eternal enemy, the European White man and therefore shift your attention AWAY from the coming genocide they have planned for all of humanity, YET AGAIN? Well sadly, this isn’t a “what if” question! This is our hellish reality!

You have been deceived! Exceptionally! It isn’t your fault for believing what you were brainwashed into believing, but it is LONG TIME, that you wake up, open the mind, learn the FACTS of your present and historical reality and prepare to defend your life and the lies of your loved ones from the coming planned genocide of humanity by the same murderers that committed the genocide of over 113,000,000 White Europeans, mostly Russian, Ukrainian and German from 1903-1945.

Further Info:
https://holocaustdeprogrammingcourse.com/

Source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/lg8Zba6nefLN/
RiseUpGoyim BitChute Channel
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jewsholocaustww2camps
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