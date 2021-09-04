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STUPID-19 (The Rise of Evil)
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80 views • September 04, 2021
New World Order manipulated us and successfully tried two times before with false alarms for the Bird's Flu and the Swine's Flu.
None of them ever happened but the people believed the MSM and allowed the pharmaceutical companies to earn billions.
Although those two diseases were scams and did not even exist most people strongly believe that this one does.
The corrupted politicians, the whole governments, scientists, medical doctors, journalists, and celebrities by using the same Modus Operandi sold out our lives for profit.
We all shall remember this and never, ever forgive them.
But will we?
None of them ever happened but the people believed the MSM and allowed the pharmaceutical companies to earn billions.
Although those two diseases were scams and did not even exist most people strongly believe that this one does.
The corrupted politicians, the whole governments, scientists, medical doctors, journalists, and celebrities by using the same Modus Operandi sold out our lives for profit.
We all shall remember this and never, ever forgive them.
But will we?
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