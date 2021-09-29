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Led of the Spirit
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12 views • September 29, 2021
IIn this study we look at the Song of Solomon, the Shulamite, a prototype Bride of Yahshua, and how this relates to our lives, to a deepening, mature relationship with our King, and being led of the Spirit. Especially in this hour upon Earth, God is drawing His people closer... to a place of communion... the Mountain of Spices.
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