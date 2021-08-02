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AW34C, Adam sent to Restore the Garden - DOMINION LOST, // ANGEL
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116 views • August 02, 2021
In this finale' of Angel Wars episode 34, Loren explains how it was Adam who was sent initially to restore the Divine Order... This parallels the Parable of the Vineyard and ultimately is describing the Garden of Eden.
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