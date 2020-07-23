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"THE MARK" o soft
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36 views • July 23, 2020
.. INFO HERE ..
official european patent office website:
https://www.epo.org/index.html
patent no. WO2020060606
"preparation for THE MARK OF THE BEAST" video link:
https://youtu.be/c6XW6ZEYnJQ
more videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUeUVzVpMzE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TJ2nvkGXYI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qYEXanIm5E&;t=585s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygIleKPejew
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCkkMCTfO88
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ayv5EV-xZZ4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAv7LNyZ0D4
REVELATION 13 : 16 - 18
16 AND HE CAUSETH ALL, BOTH SMALL AND GREAT, RICH AND POOR, FREE AND BOND, TO RECEIVE A MARK IN THEIR RIGHT HAND, OR IN THEIR FOREHEADS:
17 AND THAT NO MAN MIGHT BUY OR SELL, SAVE HE THAT HAD THE MARK, OR THE NAME OF THE BEAST, OR THE NUMBER OF HIS NAME.
18 HERE IS WISDOM. LET HIM THAT HATH UNDERSTANDING COUNT THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST: FOR IT IS THE NUMBER OF A MAN; AND HIS NUMBER IS SIX HUNDRED THREESCORE AND SIX.
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” (Romans 10:9)
official european patent office website:
https://www.epo.org/index.html
patent no. WO2020060606
"preparation for THE MARK OF THE BEAST" video link:
https://youtu.be/c6XW6ZEYnJQ
more videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUeUVzVpMzE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TJ2nvkGXYI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qYEXanIm5E&;t=585s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygIleKPejew
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCkkMCTfO88
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ayv5EV-xZZ4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAv7LNyZ0D4
REVELATION 13 : 16 - 18
16 AND HE CAUSETH ALL, BOTH SMALL AND GREAT, RICH AND POOR, FREE AND BOND, TO RECEIVE A MARK IN THEIR RIGHT HAND, OR IN THEIR FOREHEADS:
17 AND THAT NO MAN MIGHT BUY OR SELL, SAVE HE THAT HAD THE MARK, OR THE NAME OF THE BEAST, OR THE NUMBER OF HIS NAME.
18 HERE IS WISDOM. LET HIM THAT HATH UNDERSTANDING COUNT THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST: FOR IT IS THE NUMBER OF A MAN; AND HIS NUMBER IS SIX HUNDRED THREESCORE AND SIX.
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” (Romans 10:9)
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