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"CHIMERA" - HYBRIDS, NEPHILIM & "SUPER-SOLDIERS" USED IN WAR
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1489 views • March 07, 2022
#HYBRID #SUPERSOLDIER #GENETICS
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There will be beastly hybrids used in end-times wars. They're expensive military-grade weapons: Man with beast, all beast, genetically re-engineered beings and hyper-strong "new man" supersoldiers; they already exist and will be seen in the wars of the future. God warns us because He loves us- "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
WHAT IS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/prophecy/
THIS PROPHECY WILL BE UPLOADED SOON TO THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG.
RELATED PROPHECIES-
HYBRIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/25/the-end-of-the-age-hybrids-january-19-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
The written Prophecy for this video has not yet been published on the blog. It'll be available soon. These super-soldiers are part of many realities God has revealed for His end times church, things we will see in this lifetime. They are (1) real people enhanced by science past all ethical boundaries until they're not human anymore, (2) from the reptile & predator kingdom, and (3) reverse-engineered Nephilim, giants and other beings widely covered on this channel. Anyone stuck in the past or unwisely resting on stagnant faith, faith that expects nothing more strenuous than "blessed assurance and rest" is urged to take another look at the Scriptures. It is time to pray and receive understanding from God for what lies ahead. 'We wrestle not against flesh and blood' will take on a whole new meaning when God prepares to close out human history. His love is steadfast, He is the one who sharpens and polishes faith into a VICTORY that overcomes the world (1 John 5:4). Until then, we occupy til He comes. Thank you for visiting and supporting The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog. God bless.
Og of Bashan, Deut. 3:1-11 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvqirPSv-TM (Genetic reverse engineering to raise a dead giants to life in modern times, using dried DNA and other left over data taken from burial places).
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There will be beastly hybrids used in end-times wars. They're expensive military-grade weapons: Man with beast, all beast, genetically re-engineered beings and hyper-strong "new man" supersoldiers; they already exist and will be seen in the wars of the future. God warns us because He loves us- "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
WHAT IS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/prophecy/
THIS PROPHECY WILL BE UPLOADED SOON TO THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG.
RELATED PROPHECIES-
HYBRIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/25/the-end-of-the-age-hybrids-january-19-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
The written Prophecy for this video has not yet been published on the blog. It'll be available soon. These super-soldiers are part of many realities God has revealed for His end times church, things we will see in this lifetime. They are (1) real people enhanced by science past all ethical boundaries until they're not human anymore, (2) from the reptile & predator kingdom, and (3) reverse-engineered Nephilim, giants and other beings widely covered on this channel. Anyone stuck in the past or unwisely resting on stagnant faith, faith that expects nothing more strenuous than "blessed assurance and rest" is urged to take another look at the Scriptures. It is time to pray and receive understanding from God for what lies ahead. 'We wrestle not against flesh and blood' will take on a whole new meaning when God prepares to close out human history. His love is steadfast, He is the one who sharpens and polishes faith into a VICTORY that overcomes the world (1 John 5:4). Until then, we occupy til He comes. Thank you for visiting and supporting The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog. God bless.
Og of Bashan, Deut. 3:1-11 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvqirPSv-TM (Genetic reverse engineering to raise a dead giants to life in modern times, using dried DNA and other left over data taken from burial places).
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