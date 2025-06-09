BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3 Dams Collapsed! Great Flood Begins in China! Thousands of Houses Under Water 3 Meters Deep
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 1 day ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqBDmkZBzCc

Relentless rainfall battered large swaths of southeastern China, causing urban and rural regions alike to be engulfed by fast-rising waters. The sudden deluge overwhelmed city drainage systems, leaving major intersections submerged under swirling currents. In the heart of Hangzhou, residents witnessed city buses partially underwater as storm drains failed to keep up. Torrents of muddy water raced down alleyways, dragging away market stalls, scooters, and street signs. Emergency crews deployed inflatable boats through densely packed neighborhoods to evacuate stranded civilians. In the countryside, rice fields disappeared beneath silty water, threatening this season’s entire harvest. People clung to second-floor balconies, waving cloths to attract the attention of rescue helicopters circling overhead.


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

God has provided a way out of this mess: For further research see: https://christs.net


Keywords
southeastern chinasudden delugedrones captured stunning aerial footagesunken highwaysrooftops just above waterrelief teams dispatched to assist inlogistics and medical aid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy