3 Dams Collapsed! Great Flood Begins in China! Thousands of Houses Under Water 3 Meters Deep

Relentless rainfall battered large swaths of southeastern China, causing urban and rural regions alike to be engulfed by fast-rising waters. The sudden deluge overwhelmed city drainage systems, leaving major intersections submerged under swirling currents. In the heart of Hangzhou, residents witnessed city buses partially underwater as storm drains failed to keep up. Torrents of muddy water raced down alleyways, dragging away market stalls, scooters, and street signs. Emergency crews deployed inflatable boats through densely packed neighborhoods to evacuate stranded civilians. In the countryside, rice fields disappeared beneath silty water, threatening this season’s entire harvest. People clung to second-floor balconies, waving cloths to attract the attention of rescue helicopters circling overhead.





