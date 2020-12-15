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CANNA WORLD EXPO - JUNGLE FLORA ORGANIC GROWING AMENDMENTS WITH DOC ROB STREISFELD NMD
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9 views • December 15, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO is honored to have Jungle Flora organic growing amendments featuring Doc Rob Streisfeld, NMD as a symposium Speaker. His vast knowledge of organic growing, nutrients required to yield a bountiful natural harvest, and natural wellness benefits are in this video.
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. Join us at the next CWE as we continue lively discussions and share laughs. Topics include natural wellness & immunity boosting, organic foods and botanicals, and resources to grow businesses.
CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world each January, April, August and November. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
For details on Jungle Flora's organic growing amendments, visit https://jungleflora.com
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. Join us at the next CWE as we continue lively discussions and share laughs. Topics include natural wellness & immunity boosting, organic foods and botanicals, and resources to grow businesses.
CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world each January, April, August and November. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
For details on Jungle Flora's organic growing amendments, visit https://jungleflora.com
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