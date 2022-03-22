Biden Will Visit Poland Trying To Get Both Sides to the Negotiating Table and To Find a Way Out of the Deadlock

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03/21/2022 Republic World News: The US President Joe Biden will be in Poland to try and perhaps get both sides to the negotiating table also to find a way out of the deadlock. But so far, of course, we’ve seen that the costs haven’t been severe enough for Vladimir Putin actually to withdraw from Ukraine.