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Dr Sherri Tenpenny Explains how the Depopulation mRNA Vaccines will Start to KILL YOU in 3-6 Months
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743 views • February 22, 2021
REQUIRED VIEWING! Dr. Sherri Tenpenny gives VERY important information! Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem. All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus. IT WORKS THE SAME WAY WITH HUMANS!!! Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines. See: "The Coming Genocide of Adverse COVID Vax Reactions, and Who to Blame for It"
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