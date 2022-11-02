Ukraine Update Nov 2, 2022

⚡️⚡️⚡️ Donetsk Joker hacked the vaunted American Delta command and control program, which is actively used by the AFU. To make it clear, this is a program in which all data about their troops and enemy troops are entered to control the troops, which are regularly updated with the receipt of intelligence. Very convenient stuff. The fact that our special services have gained access to it means that we now know everything about the enemy and know everything that the enemy knows about our forces and means and their deployment.

Comment from Joker DPR about hacking the DELTA Command and control computer of the Ukrop army:

"Ukrainian soldiers brag about computer programs and make fun of Donetsk soldiers for using paper maps. I decided to set the record straight. While the Ukrainians regularly fill their databases with programs donated by their American masters, we don't even have to invent or install anything, we just use their programs online. It is very convenient and economical. I want to point out that ALL of their programs. Now you know why you have been having a lot of trouble lately.

The coolest troop control program is considered to be the American program DELTA, which is actively used by the Ukrainians. My loyal followers from the Killnet hacker group really wanted to get into it, but Daddy did it for you kids a long time ago. I decided to show you how DELTA works and looks from the inside. Yes, I added a little of my own creativity to make it more fun for you to watch. I couldn't resist.

You may ask why I am claiming access to your program. Yes, it's my vanity, but there's nothing you can do about it. I have infected every computer that has ever logged into DELTA (and not only) with my virus - my idea. As you all remember the Joker is an idea. And I also changed the data there a little bit, rearranged the different squares with rhombics and other strange figures. But you'll fix it, right? Sometimes it's better to use paper maps. Ah-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha‼️" - Joker DPR



