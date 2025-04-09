Will Russia Defend Iran If US Attacks? | Fmr. CIA analyst Larry Johnson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson breaks down the real reasons behind U.S.-Iran tensions, revealing how Russia might step in if war breaks out. Forget the nuclear hype—this is about trade routes, BRICS, and power plays. Russia and Iran just signed a major deal… and it could change everything.
Mirrored - Counter Currents
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/