Kilauea Volcano Lava Fountains

On May 11, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists observed episode 21 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption from the western rim of Halemaʻumaʻu crater, capturing a striking photo of lava fountains reaching about 500 feet (150 meters) above the northern eruptive vent, which fed multiple open lava channels onto the crater floor, highlighting the dynamic and vigorous activity of this volcanic episode.