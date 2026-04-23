They're Using Aliens And UFOs To Prepare Us For The 'Big Lie'-NTEB-APRIL 23 2026

Right now, there are a handful of things happening at the same time that, in and of themselves, aren’t overly spectacular, but when taken as a whole hit all the buttons. Look on social media, especially on places like X and Instragram, and you will see a lot of posts about the extra-biblical book of Enoch. Then we have President Trump threatening, or teasing, to reveal what the federal government knows about UFOs. Finally, in just a few weeks, Steven Speilberg’s much-anticipated movie ‘Disclosure Day’ is opening on June 12th. There seems to be a coordininated effort between social media, the White House and Hollywood to get us ready for something. But for what? That’s the question before us today. “And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” 2 Thessalonians 2:11,12 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, What we are watching right now is not random. Anna Paulina Luna is pushing renewed interest in the Book of Enoch, the Trump administration is teasing that alien secrets may soon be revealed, and Hollywood is rolling out Spielberg’s June 12, 2026 release Disclosure Day just as public fascination with UFO disclosure is surging. Now add in the fresh federal probe into the deaths and disappearances of 10 to 11 scientists and staff tied to sensitive nuclear and space-related work, and the atmosphere gets even darker. The danger is not just government files or UFO chatter by itself, it is the framework being built around it. The Book of Enoch is not a Bible book, yet it is increasingly treated as though it contains hidden keys to fallen beings, ancient corruption, and modern “non-human intelligence.” That is how deception works. Once people stop trusting Scripture alone, they become vulnerable to forbidden knowledge, secret revelations, and counterfeit spiritual explanations dressed up as discovery. And when mysterious missing scientists, rumored classified programs, and talk of disclosure all get folded into the same story, the public becomes even easier to condition. Washington provides the platform, Enoch provides the spiritual counterfeit, Hollywood provides the emotional packaging, and the missing scientists story provides the atmosphere of urgency and menace. Together they prepare the public to receive a supernatural explanation that bypasses biblical truth and feeds end-times delusion. We don’t need secret files, extra-biblical texts, or cinematic propaganda to understand the times. We already have a more sure word of prophecy, and we’ll give it all to you today.