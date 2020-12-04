PIA OLSEN DYHR ~ Politician asked about FREE PRESS & NEW WORLD ORDER [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]

Danish politician and chairman of the Danish Socialistic People´s Party (SF - Socialistisk Folkeparti) is interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV presenter Lucas Alexander, about her party SF, which might see a comeback in Danish politics at the coming election in Denmark and is interviewed about the media - if a free press exists, how much the media/press is influencing the minds of the generel population of the world, especially during election time. Why the press is not reporting on what is being discussed at the annual Bilderberg meetings (previous Bilderberg meeting held i Denmark in 2014) and why they are also never reporting anything about the elite´s political and financial globalization plan of implementing a New World Order.The Age Of Truth TV interview with Pia Olsen Dyhr took place at Fælledparken in Copenhagen on International Workers Day on 1. May 2015.Interview: Lucas AlexanderCamera: Lauge Felix Black