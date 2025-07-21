Have you ever seen this many healthy athletes drop dead?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I'm sure there's some other excuse for this one. He was walking his dog and over exerted himself. Maybe he was brushing his teeth and the toothbrush hit a nerve which caused a chain reaction leading to cardiac arrest???
Sources
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/resilient333/status/1947095351451591014
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/othersports/article-14923939/Tommy-Oswald-dies-aged-33-Australias-nicest-bloke-cousin-Athletes-Australia.html
His Fb group
https://facebook.com/groups/athletesaustralia/
https://m.facebook.com/tommy.connolly.39/
Music: Dream Academy - Life In A Northern Town
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/