Prepper News 17th January 2024 - Taiwan and China

In this report we focus on the China and Taiwan hostilities, both in forces of arms and in rhetoric.
00:00 - 00:12 - Intro
00:13 - 01:16 - 1-What will China do now? - https://nationalinterest.org/feature/what-will-china-do-now-taiwan-208646
01:17 - 02:23 - 2-South Korea Anticipates Peace - https://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?Seq_Code=183088&lang=e
02:24 - 03:49 - 3-What's Next? - https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/experts-react/experts-react-taiwan-just-elected-lai-ching-te-as-president-despite-chinas-opposition-whats-next/
03:50 - 04:47 - 4-China Warns Phillipines - https://www.asiaone.com/asia/china-warns-philippines-not-play-fire-over-presidents-taiwan-remarks
04:48 - 05:38 - 5-China Criticises UK and US - https://news.sky.com/story/china-criticises-uk-and-us-for-congratulating-winner-of-taiwan-election-13048451
05:39 - 06:57 - 6-World Elections - https://time.com/6550920/world-elections-2024/
06:58 - 08:18 - 7-How Bad Could It Get? - https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/us-china-war-over-taiwan-how-bad-could-it-get-208639
08:19 - 09:54 - 8-Taiwan Tracks China Aircraft - https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/5079740
09:55 - 10:05 - Outro
