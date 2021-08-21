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Dr Tyson administers ‘early treatment’ with medicines including Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.
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146 views • August 21, 2021
Q: Why are healthy people locked in their homes and the 'cases' aren't treated?
THIS WILL HAVE YOU BOILING WITH RAGE
To understand the gross incompetence of our Australian health bureaucrats, listen to my discussion with Dr Brian Tyson, from the USA.
Dr Tyson has treated over 6000 covid patients. He administers ‘early treatment’ with medicines including Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.
But our ivory tower health bureaucrats claim Dr Tyson is wrong and they prohibit doctors in Australia from using the treatments that Dr Tyson uses.
In Australia our health bureaucrats would have Dr Tyson struck off and jailed.
Dr Tyson’s results : 6,000 + covid patients administered early treatment (HCQ/Ivermectin) with just 4 hospitalisations and zero deaths
NSW results : 7,000 + covid cases (early treatment denied), over 450 hospitalisation and over 100 deaths.
I know who belongs in jail, and it ain’t Dr Tyson
Original Source : https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/briantyson-save-lives-while-it-seems-australia-loses-lives-under-the-advice-of-julian-elliott_PSnlib3jfSiQIgX.html
THIS WILL HAVE YOU BOILING WITH RAGE
To understand the gross incompetence of our Australian health bureaucrats, listen to my discussion with Dr Brian Tyson, from the USA.
Dr Tyson has treated over 6000 covid patients. He administers ‘early treatment’ with medicines including Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.
But our ivory tower health bureaucrats claim Dr Tyson is wrong and they prohibit doctors in Australia from using the treatments that Dr Tyson uses.
In Australia our health bureaucrats would have Dr Tyson struck off and jailed.
Dr Tyson’s results : 6,000 + covid patients administered early treatment (HCQ/Ivermectin) with just 4 hospitalisations and zero deaths
NSW results : 7,000 + covid cases (early treatment denied), over 450 hospitalisation and over 100 deaths.
I know who belongs in jail, and it ain’t Dr Tyson
Original Source : https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/briantyson-save-lives-while-it-seems-australia-loses-lives-under-the-advice-of-julian-elliott_PSnlib3jfSiQIgX.html
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