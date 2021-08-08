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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 13) The Importance of Assembly's 4 Pillars - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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50 views • August 08, 2021
Q: Why do we need the 4 Pillars? It's a matter of function. 1) The General Assembly representing the People including the Nationals, 2) Business Assembly doesn't have conflict of interest to handle International business, 3) You need a Militia Assembly to defend your Sovereign State, and 4) a court system to be recognized around the world since the State resides at the International level. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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