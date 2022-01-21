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What DOES True Love Look Like?
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11 views • January 21, 2022
How do we know what real love is? What does true love look like?
We can know what real love looks like by looking at the example that Jesus gave us. He laid down his life for others, and we ought to follow in his footsteps.
We can know what real love looks like by looking at the example that Jesus gave us. He laid down his life for others, and we ought to follow in his footsteps.
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