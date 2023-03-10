Manuel Rosales: To stop the CCP's aggression against the U.S, the U.S. should elect the right governing officials to take a tough stance against the CCP, and continue to impose trade sanctions on them

https://gettr.com/post/p2amge0eb5e
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Rachel's interview with former Bush administration official Manuel A. Rosales: To stop the Chinese Communist Party's aggression against the U.S, the U.S. should elect the right governing officials to take a tough stance against the Chinese CCP, and continue to impose trade sanctions on them. In addition, the U.S. people need to be a little more diligent to reduce their dependence on the CCP, especially for food and pharmaceutical supplies.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 瑞秋采访前布什政府官员曼努埃尔·罗萨莱斯：阻止中共对美国的攻击，美国应该选对执政官员，对中共采取强硬态度，并继续对中共施加贸易制裁。此外，美国人应该更勤奋一点，以减少对中共国的依赖，尤其是食品和药品供应。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.