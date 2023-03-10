Manuel Rosales: To stop the CCP's aggression against the U.S, the U.S. should elect the right governing officials to take a tough stance against the CCP, and continue to impose trade sanctions on them

https://gettr.com/post/p2amge0eb5e

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Rachel's interview with former Bush administration official Manuel A. Rosales: To stop the Chinese Communist Party's aggression against the U.S, the U.S. should elect the right governing officials to take a tough stance against the Chinese CCP, and continue to impose trade sanctions on them. In addition, the U.S. people need to be a little more diligent to reduce their dependence on the CCP, especially for food and pharmaceutical supplies.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 瑞秋采访前布什政府官员曼努埃尔·罗萨莱斯：阻止中共对美国的攻击，美国应该选对执政官员，对中共采取强硬态度，并继续对中共施加贸易制裁。此外，美国人应该更勤奋一点，以减少对中共国的依赖，尤其是食品和药品供应。





