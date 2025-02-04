War Prophecy 2025: Russia Or China Attack First?

The Chinese Dragon is angry with America. The Russian Bear is being poked by America. Which one will attack first, by what means, and when?

Let's analyze the Bible, David Wilkerson, Dumitru Duduman and other sources to better understand where we are in Bible prophecy.

It seems like God is using America and Trump to provoke the world leaders, plus fallen angels and demons to assemble in Armageddon for the final battle.