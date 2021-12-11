Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Fecal Medical Transplant with Doc Mike (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.27.15)

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Interview of Doc Mike regarding The Fecal Medical Transplant. Human beings has intestines. Inside these intestines is a population of living organisms. Contained inside human beings intestines is a population that can transform your health.
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