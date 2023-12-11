Russian Su-34's delivering FAB-500 glide bombs to Ukrainian positions on the Krasnolimansk front.
Adding:
The European Union expands Iran's sanctions list due to Russia's support
The European Union adds 6 individuals and 5 entities linked to supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine to its sanctions list linked to Iran.
