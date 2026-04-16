Book of Mormon Image & Countenance

The following two scriptures are the only ones I know of concerning this concept. They are both found in the Book of Mormon. They are:



14) And now behold, I ask of you, my brethren of the church, have ye spiritually been born of God? Have ye received his image in your countenances? Have ye experienced this mighty change in your hearts?



19) I say unto you, can ye look up to God at that day with a pure heart and clean hands? I say unto you, can you look up, having the image of God engraven upon your countenances? (Alma 5)



I believe these verses indicate that a physical, visual effect (which will be noticeable) for those who are born of God. I believe it starts with the Holy Spirit entering the heart and thereafter featured on the countenance. Is this one of the plain and precious truths restored?