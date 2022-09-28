This Video Just Grabs the Heart & Squeezes It With All Its Might - Leaving to Go Away To War - Sings & Plays a Love Song to His Girlfriend

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"Remember how it was before, remember! I love you, you are mine! This video just grabs the heart and squeezes it with all its might. A guy from the city of Sibay (located in Bashkortostan) received a summons and sang a song to his girlfriend.
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Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1