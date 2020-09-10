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Fifth Dimension - Wedding Bell Blues - Bubblerock Promo HD
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13 views • September 10, 2020
Here is a great Bubblerock video I put together
of The Fifth Dimension doing their classic smash 1969 hit -
Wedding Bell Blues.
This was done live for a 1969 TV show.
You had the Motown singers who performed great dance moves
for their songs on TV and concert but The Fifth Dimension's
style of dancing and acting out the songs was truly unique and fluid.
I remastered the music and video for your pleasure.
Enjoy !!!
Is'nt Marriage Grand ?
Ha Ha !!!
Peace
Dan
of The Fifth Dimension doing their classic smash 1969 hit -
Wedding Bell Blues.
This was done live for a 1969 TV show.
You had the Motown singers who performed great dance moves
for their songs on TV and concert but The Fifth Dimension's
style of dancing and acting out the songs was truly unique and fluid.
I remastered the music and video for your pleasure.
Enjoy !!!
Is'nt Marriage Grand ?
Ha Ha !!!
Peace
Dan
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