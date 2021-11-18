X22 REPORT - Change Of Batter Coming, Why Was She Reserved For Later, How Do You ‘Sneak One In’

X22 Report Ep. 2630b November 17, 2021 -

Change Of Batter Coming, Why Was She Reserved For Later, How Do You ‘Sneak One In’



The [DS] has no step 5. The [DS] is now trapped, they are preparing to change batters. OSHA will not push their rules because of the 5th circuit ruling. The drug they call a vaccine only last for 2 month according the New England Journal of Medicine, so why take it, plus those who tested positive for covid cannot get it or spread it. The [DS] plan is falling apart, they cannot control the narrative. [JB] is going to be removed by the 25th Amendment, how this will play out, did they reserve her for later, how do you sneak one in at the last minute.



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