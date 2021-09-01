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Is the Vaccine Destroying the Immune System? DR RYAN COLE MD
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51348 views • September 01, 2021
DR RYAN COLE MD - IMMUNOLOGIST AND VIRAL EXPERT EXPLAINS HOW THE VACCINE WEAKENS THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
August 16, 2021?
The mechanisms of action of Ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2: An evidence-based clinical review article
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41429-021-00430-5
Ivermectin to prevent hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19 (IVERCOR-COVID19) a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial
https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-021-06348-5
Prof. Carvallo of Argentina: “Regions Using Ivermectin Are Doing Much Better!”
https://www.europereloaded.com/prof-carvallo-of-argentina-regions-using-ivermectin-are-doing-much-better-video/
August 16, 2021?
The mechanisms of action of Ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2: An evidence-based clinical review article
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41429-021-00430-5
Ivermectin to prevent hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19 (IVERCOR-COVID19) a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial
https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-021-06348-5
Prof. Carvallo of Argentina: “Regions Using Ivermectin Are Doing Much Better!”
https://www.europereloaded.com/prof-carvallo-of-argentina-regions-using-ivermectin-are-doing-much-better-video/
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