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Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Groomers Agenda Libsoftiktok 'GROOM U' [16.04.2022]
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51 views • April 18, 2022
[16.04.2022] Note: The Sick Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda Exposed Again: 'We're Comming For your Children!'
Just like in Denmark were many public 'Freedom Fighters' support this Sick Satanic Psychopathic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda.
https://lgbt.dk/en/
https://www.copenhagenpride.dk/en/
https://copenhagen2021.com/worldpride/
https://www.facebook.com/copenhagenpride/
https://zulu.tv2.dk/2019-03-04-lgbtqia-se-her-hvad-bogstaverne-staar-for
https://www.facebook.com/LGBTDanmark/
https://www.folkeskolen.dk/kon-mobning-paedagogik/ny-undersogelse-lgbt-elever-mistrives-i-folkeskolen/872374
https://emu.dk/grundskole/dansk/saet-fokus-paa-lgbti-og-mangfoldighed
https://copenhagen2021.com/human-rights/human-rights-conference/break-out-sessions/lgbtq-wellbeing-in-the-global-south-issues-cooperation-and-learning/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA)[05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a Pedophile ... Documented. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the rotten corrupt legal system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
- Are many Politicians sick sexually derailed? (Yes)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (Yes)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world to release porn? (Yes)
- Was Denmark the whole world's mecca for child pornography? (Yes)
- Was child pornography legal in Denmark for 11 years? (Yes)
- Why are the other Politicians Silent on these matters?
'The one who is silent, Consents' - Plato
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Links for verification and research under all my videos.
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
'What is sickest? The fact that this teacher was telling a bunch of first graders this BS or the fact that the school and the principal allowed her to do it.'
'Let me understand this, a teacher now qualifies to give out medical information and a SCOTUS cannot tell us what a woman is? What a flippin’ world.'
'This teacher must be fired immediately! Telling kids this kind of thing should be CRIMINAL!'
'America, these people are teaching your children. If that doesn't scare you, NOTHING will!'
Free 'Libs of TIKTOK': https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok
15.04.2022 - 5th grade teacher shows her lesson plan for teaching gender and sexuality.
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1514757959984766984?s=20&;t=doTRBoo1DREagTvvYjX3Hw
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Free+Libs+of+TIKTOK&;t=h_&ia=web
'This is an accurate but sad and deeply disturbing video. I've said for decades, if you love your children homeschool them, or get together with your neighbors and open up a one-room schoolhouse where one (preferably more) parents is actively involved at all times. Don't trust your kids upbringing to psychos.'
'The follow-up of this should include clips of the "MAP" pedo justifiers since it would appear that's what the grooming is for.'
#Groomers - https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/groomers
#Libsoftiktok - https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/libsoftiktok
rokfin.com/mediabear
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@mediabear:5
Hope you enjoy this and share it with those you think will enjoy it too.
Also check us out on Spotify, iTunes, etc.
2,729 views - Media Bear - April 15th, 2022
40.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E3P4X7-Hi70
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0nGUTWGkpwSdeWlsv4jsw
https://odysee.com/@mediabear:5/groom-u.:6
Just like in Denmark were many public 'Freedom Fighters' support this Sick Satanic Psychopathic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda.
https://lgbt.dk/en/
https://www.copenhagenpride.dk/en/
https://copenhagen2021.com/worldpride/
https://www.facebook.com/copenhagenpride/
https://zulu.tv2.dk/2019-03-04-lgbtqia-se-her-hvad-bogstaverne-staar-for
https://www.facebook.com/LGBTDanmark/
https://www.folkeskolen.dk/kon-mobning-paedagogik/ny-undersogelse-lgbt-elever-mistrives-i-folkeskolen/872374
https://emu.dk/grundskole/dansk/saet-fokus-paa-lgbti-og-mangfoldighed
https://copenhagen2021.com/human-rights/human-rights-conference/break-out-sessions/lgbtq-wellbeing-in-the-global-south-issues-cooperation-and-learning/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA)[05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a Pedophile ... Documented. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the rotten corrupt legal system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
- Are many Politicians sick sexually derailed? (Yes)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (Yes)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world to release porn? (Yes)
- Was Denmark the whole world's mecca for child pornography? (Yes)
- Was child pornography legal in Denmark for 11 years? (Yes)
- Why are the other Politicians Silent on these matters?
'The one who is silent, Consents' - Plato
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Links for verification and research under all my videos.
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
'What is sickest? The fact that this teacher was telling a bunch of first graders this BS or the fact that the school and the principal allowed her to do it.'
'Let me understand this, a teacher now qualifies to give out medical information and a SCOTUS cannot tell us what a woman is? What a flippin’ world.'
'This teacher must be fired immediately! Telling kids this kind of thing should be CRIMINAL!'
'America, these people are teaching your children. If that doesn't scare you, NOTHING will!'
Free 'Libs of TIKTOK': https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok
15.04.2022 - 5th grade teacher shows her lesson plan for teaching gender and sexuality.
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1514757959984766984?s=20&;t=doTRBoo1DREagTvvYjX3Hw
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Free+Libs+of+TIKTOK&;t=h_&ia=web
'This is an accurate but sad and deeply disturbing video. I've said for decades, if you love your children homeschool them, or get together with your neighbors and open up a one-room schoolhouse where one (preferably more) parents is actively involved at all times. Don't trust your kids upbringing to psychos.'
'The follow-up of this should include clips of the "MAP" pedo justifiers since it would appear that's what the grooming is for.'
#Groomers - https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/groomers
#Libsoftiktok - https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/libsoftiktok
rokfin.com/mediabear
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@mediabear:5
Hope you enjoy this and share it with those you think will enjoy it too.
Also check us out on Spotify, iTunes, etc.
2,729 views - Media Bear - April 15th, 2022
40.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E3P4X7-Hi70
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0nGUTWGkpwSdeWlsv4jsw
https://odysee.com/@mediabear:5/groom-u.:6
Keywords
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