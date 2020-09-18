High radio frequency exposure in an Amtrak Train from Washington, DC to North Carolina

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I'm wearing a shielding T-shirt to protect at least my inner organs, including my heart, from the very high RF exposure. You can find shielding clothes here, Electrosmog meter Cornet and Tri-field as well:
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
Social connections: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com