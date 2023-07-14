Quo Vadis





July 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for July 12, 2023.





Beloved children:





Receive My Blessing: SO THAT MY HOLY SPIRIT LIGHTS YOUR WAY, GIVES YOU DISCERNMENT, PROVIDES WISDOM AND GIVES YOU KNOWLEDGE SO THAT MY BLESSING "BEARS FRUIT OF ETERNAL LIFE" IN YOU.





You must be observant of My Law and constantly fight against the disordered appetites that lead you away from Me and towards perdition.





THE STRUGGLE IS SPIRITUAL MY CHILDREN, even though you hear about disasters, wars, natural events, but above all the struggle is spiritual.





It is the opening of the door of the Antichrist who pours out his evil on humanity, preparing his public appearance.





Beloved children, the fact that you remain within My Will makes you firmer in faith, more determined to be Mine and not surrender to acting within evil.





Distinguish yourselves by being generous, charitable, kind, fraternal and creatures of communion, keeping My Law and the Sacraments, loving My Most Holy Mother at all times.





AS THE END OF THE “PRE-WARNING” PERIOD NEARS, MY PEOPLE MUST REMAIN WATCHFUL OF EVENTS…





I grieve at the disbelief in which so many of My children live.





These disbelievers jump everywhere and appropriate the thought of those who half follow Me to act secretly, undermining lukewarm faith.





Feed on My Body and My Blood and strengthen the Faith in My Word by knowing the Holy Scripture.





My Beloveds:





THEY GO THROUGH STRONG MOMENTS!





From various points on Earth they are preparing to cause warlike chaos at any moment.





As humanity they need prayer, they need to grow spiritually and they must be humble to grow.





The humble with knowledge of My Word is not surprised by the "wolves in sheep's clothing".





Pray My children, pray for England, pain comes.





Pray My children, pray for Nicaragua, My Divine Heart suffers for this people of Mine.





Pray, My children, pray for Spain, it is shaken and its people suffer from the violence that is unleashed.





Pray My children, pray for Germany, violence is coming.





Pray, My children, pray, My Mother does not abandon you, she guides you towards a safe port.





Continue giving your hand to My Mother.





Beloved children, evil entered humanity, it mixed with humanity that does not love Me and rejects My Most Holy Mother.





The product of this distancing of the human creature towards Me is the perversity in which they live, the lack of morals and values ​​in this generation.





Beloved children:





JOIN IN PRAYER!





They are heard in My House.





Be fraternal and protect yourselves, so you are stronger under the protection of My Shadow.





MY BELOVED Missionaries, THE ANGEL OF PEACE, HAS THE GIFTS AND VIRTUES OF MY SPIRIT.





His word is firm, merciful and truthful.





My children will turn to Him.





My beloved Envoy is the essence of My Love, the essence of the love of My Most Beloved Mother.





Stay in My Peace.





I bless you.





Your Jesus.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA.









Brothers and Sisters:





I receive this Message from Our adored Lord Jesus Christ, as if it were an answer to so many questions that our brothers are collecting when hearing words from different media and getting confused.





In this special call we see how Our Lord Jesus Christ tells us that this war is spiritual, no matter how many things we see as justifications, it is spiritual in its background.





And it is that at the end of this "pre-warning" the insidiousness of the Devil enters to eat away at the little knowledge and closeness of the human creature towards his Lord and his God.





Let us give thanks to God who alerts us and calls us to spiritualize ourselves, which for us His children is an infinitely valuable opportunity to receive such a great gift as it is to live in His Will.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRgQJm5kYmA