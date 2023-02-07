Saint Padre Pio on the Three Days of Darkness

“Keep your windows well covered. Do not look out.

Light a blessed candle, which will suffice for many days.

Pray the Rosary.

Read spiritual books.

Make acts of Spiritual Communion, also acts of love.

Pray with outstretched arms, or prostrate on the ground, in order that many souls may be saved.

Do not go outside the house.

Provide yourself with sufficient food.

The powers of nature shall be moved and a rain of fire shall make people tremble with fear.

Have courage! I am in the midst of you.

“Take care of the animals during these days.

I am the Creator and Preserver of all animals as well as man. I shall give you a few signs beforehand, at which time you should place more food before them.

I will preserve the property of the elect, including the animals, for they shall be in need of sustenance afterwards.

Cover your windows carefully.

My elect shall not see My wrath.

Have confidence in Me, and I will be your protection...

“The hour of My coming is near!

But I will show mercy.

A most dreadful punishment will bear witness to the times.

My angels, who are to be the executioners of this work, are ready with their pointed swords!

They will take special care to annihilate all those who mocked Me and would not believe in My revelations.

“Hurricanes of fire will pour forth from the clouds and spread over the entire earth!

Storms, bad weather, thunderbolts and earthquakes will cover the earth for two days.

An uninterrupted rain of fire will take place! It will begin during a very cold night.

All this is to prove that God is the Master of Creation.

Those who hope in Me, and believe in my words have nothing to fear because I will not forsake them, nor those who spread My message.

No harm will come to those who are in the state of grace and who seek My mother’s protection.

“That you may be prepared for these visitations, I will give you the following signs and instructions: The night will be very cold.

The wind will roar... thunderbolts will be heard.

Lock all the doors and windows.

Talk to no one outside the house. Kneel down before a crucifix, be sorry for your sins, and beg My mother’s protection.

Do not look during the earthquake, because the anger of God is holy!

Those who disregard this advice will be killed instantly.

“The wind will carry with it poisonous gases which will be diffused over the entire earth.

Those who suffer and die innocently will be martyrs, they will be with Me in My Kingdom.

Satan will seem to triumph!

After three nights, the earthquake and fire will cease... the sun will shine again.

Angels will descend from Heaven and will spread the spirit of peace over the earth.

A feeling of immeasurable gratitude will take possession of those who survive this terrible ordeal...

“How unconcerned men are regarding these things, which shall soon come upon them...!

How indifferent they are in preparing themselves for these unheard of events, through which they will have to pass so shortly!

The weight of the Divine balance has reached the earth!

The wrath of My Father shall be poured out over the entire world!

The sins of men have multiplied beyond measure: irreverence in the Church, sinful pride committed in sham religious activities, lack of true brotherly love, indecency in dress.

The world is filled with iniquity.

“This catastrophe shall come upon the earth like a flash of lightning...

I Myself shall come amidst thunder and lightning.

The wicked shall behold My Divine Heart.

There shall be great confusion... many shall die from fear and despair.

“Those who shall fight for My cause shall receive grace from My Divine Heart; and the cry: “Who IS LIKE UNTO GOD!”, shall serve as a means of protection to many.

However, many shall burn in the open fields like withered grass!

The godless shall be annihilated, so that afterwards the just shall be able to stand afresh.

“In the days of darkness

My elect shall not sleep, as did the disciples in the garden of olives.

They shall pray incessantly, and they shall not be disappointed in Me.

I shall gather My elect... because of My great love... thousands of souls shall be saved...

No human understanding can fathom the depth of My love!

Pray! Pray! I desire your prayers.

My Dear Mother Mary, Saint Joseph, Saint Elizabeth, Saint Conrad, Saint Michael, Saint Peter, Little Therese, your holy angels, shall be your intercessors.

Implore their aid!

Be courageous soldiers of Christ!

At the return of light, let everyone give thanks to the Holy Trinity for their protection!

The devastation shall be very great, but I, Your God, will have purified the earth.

I am with you.

Have confidence!”