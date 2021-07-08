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BREAKING NEWS: Add Another Person to the Clinton Body Count (2021-7-7)
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193 views • July 08, 2021
The assassination has sent shockwaves through Haiti, with interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph calling the incident a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act” against the nation. Neither Bill, Hillary, nor the Clinton Foundation have publicly commented thus far on the assassination of Moïse.
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