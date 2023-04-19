https://gettr.com/post/p2einy1c549

4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】The message to the CCP from fellow fighter Rain, an ROLF/ROLS donator: “The New Federal State of China has not only people but also money. Our supporters include both Chinese people and other righteous individuals from around the world!”

#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC





4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】法治基金法治社会的捐款人战友小雨大声告诉中共：我们新中国联邦不仅有人还有钱，我们有包括中国人在内的所有世界正义人士的支持！

#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦



