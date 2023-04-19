https://gettr.com/post/p2einy1c549
4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】The message to the CCP from fellow fighter Rain, an ROLF/ROLS donator: “The New Federal State of China has not only people but also money. Our supporters include both Chinese people and other righteous individuals from around the world!”
#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC
4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】法治基金法治社会的捐款人战友小雨大声告诉中共：我们新中国联邦不仅有人还有钱，我们有包括中国人在内的所有世界正义人士的支持！
#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.