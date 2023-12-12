Israeli Forces Blow Up UNRWA School in Beit Hanoun - Televised Report

Israeli forces continue their non-stop attacks and bombardment of the Gaza strip. They've killed almost 18,500 Palestinians in just over nine weeks. In northern Gaza, soldiers stormed the Kamal Adwan hospital. Israeli forces rounded up Palestinian boys and men, including health workers in the hospital courtyard. Also in the north, a medical worker was shot and injured. Other doctors have been subjected to humiliating treatment by soldiers at Israeli checkpoints. Here's an account of what happened to one Red Crescent worker travelling between northern and southern Gaza. A UN school in Beit Hanoun has been destroyed - while Israeli soldiers cheered. Hundreds of displaced families were sheltering there, and now have nowhere to go. And in southern Gaza, at least 20 Palestinians were killed in a dawn attack on several homes in Rafah. The Israeli military is pressing on with its offensive and its bombing of civilian areas. Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum is in Rafah in southern Gaza for the latest updates.

