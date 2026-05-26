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New ZAK-30 Citadel "Smart" anti-aircraft gun against drones, demonstrated by Rostec
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"Smart" anti-aircraft gun against drones📝- Thumbnail photo
On new Russian weapons for combating UAVs

The problem of protecting the rear amid the "drone revolution" becomes increasingly acute. This is also relevant for defending critical infrastructure facilities such as refineries, pumping stations, ports and similar objects.

Against this backdrop, Rostec publicly demonstrated the ZAK-30 "Citadel" at the First International Security Forum in the Moscow Region — a stationary short-range complex equipped with a 30-mm cannon.

📌 This is not just an anti-aircraft gun: "Citadel" is capable of automatically detecting, tracking and destroying targets at any time of day thanks to its radar and electro-optical system.

The complex can fire fragmentation rounds with remote fuses, which significantly increases the probability of hitting a drone. In combat conditions, such systems have already been successfully employed.

Another notable point — the use of a gun shroud: although the problem of stabilizing domestic 30-mm guns has been known for decades, additional fixation was only addressed now. As they say, better late than never.

❗️"Citadel" is an example of rational use of existing capabilities: upgrading 30-mm guns with AI technology for remote control — a logical step given the limited air defense resources and personnel.

Such complexes allow for layered defense of facilities and partially "relieve the burden" on air defense systems. Needless to say, we need as many "Citadels" and similar systems as possible — that's how we can build the most advanced air defense in the world.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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