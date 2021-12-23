5G death towers.

5G simulates the cold and flu AKA covid. If they turn them up you better get away from them. If you start feeling unwell for no reason with severe headache, blurry vision, difficulty breathing or hot flashes leave the area and drive out to the country side as far away from cell service you can get. If you live near a place that gets no cell service, set a pin in that area because these towers can kill you. 5G actually breaks the blood down so it can not carry enough oxygen through the body. Causing dizziness and shortness of breath. If you don't get away you could pass out and die. If you remove yourself from the area you can and will recovery in a short period of time.