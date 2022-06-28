Feds have already spent $2.6 billion on COVID rapid tests, another $2 billion to come

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Rebel News.
Conservative MP Stephen Ellis asked the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canada Health for the number of rapid COVID test kits purchased or committed to be purchased by the federal government. Turns out the feds aren't done wasting your money on rapid tests.
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