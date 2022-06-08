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Voting Day Experience at Polling Place
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21 views • June 08, 2022
Poll workers at Santiago HS polling place in Corona, CA, couldn't answer questions about how our paper ballot votes get recorded & tracked, nor could they provide receipts that how we voted would be counted accurately. All paper ballots were put into a large blue suitcase to be delivered by 2 paid poll workers to Riverside County Registrar at the end of the day to be counted there. No machines were available for voters to run their paper ballots through a machine for immediate scanning.
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