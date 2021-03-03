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Who Control and Rule the World? Wake up to the Truth! [02.03.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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110 views • March 03, 2021
Welcome To Shaking My Head Productions
This is great content to wake up your friends, family, and neighbors. Show them the truth and point them to salvation through Yeshua Jesus. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:12

TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH
We expose the darkness to the light on this website. Don’t let the titles fool you. We are not promoting or teaching the mystery religions but exposing them so you can understand how the enemy operates.
For thus the Lord says to me, “Go, station the lookout, let him report what he sees." Isaiah 21:6

Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
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https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2
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https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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