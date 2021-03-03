Who Control and Rule the World? Wake up to the Truth! [02.03.2021]

Welcome To Shaking My Head ProductionsThis is great content to wake up your friends, family, and neighbors. Show them the truth and point them to salvation through Yeshua Jesus. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:12TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECHWe expose the darkness to the light on this website. Don’t let the titles fool you. We are not promoting or teaching the mystery religions but exposing them so you can understand how the enemy operates.For thus the Lord says to me, “Go, station the lookout, let him report what he sees." Isaiah 21:6Shaking My Head Productions