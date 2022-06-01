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The Nut House
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171 views • June 01, 2022
Wheels Are Officially Coming Off
* There is disarray in [Bidan]’s White House.
* The white supremacy is so intense, 21 black staffers have fled.
* Are they fleeing for their lives?
* ‘Managerial breakdowns’?
* Report: Joe is fed up with staffers walking back his insane gaffes and comments.
* WH brings in Korean pop band BTS to bolster his street cred.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 May 2022
* There is disarray in [Bidan]’s White House.
* The white supremacy is so intense, 21 black staffers have fled.
* Are they fleeing for their lives?
* ‘Managerial breakdowns’?
* Report: Joe is fed up with staffers walking back his insane gaffes and comments.
* WH brings in Korean pop band BTS to bolster his street cred.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 May 2022
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