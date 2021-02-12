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'Educated' to hate the West | The attack on national statues
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https://www.nielsenreport.org ✅ 'Educated' to hate the West | The attack on national statues
Every European nation has national statues depicting important people in the history of that nation. In Poland Józef Piłsudski can be seen in many cities; in the Netherlands; Michiel de Ruyter.
However, in Western Europe - just like Antonio Gramsci recommended - the institutions of education and culture have been taken over by cultural marxists. This has led to several generations of 'woke' young people who view national statues as the 'oppressing' bourgeoisie culture that needs to be destroyed in order for an egalitarian utopia to emerge.
The (partly) non-Western people have adopted the position of the 'oppressed' group. The Western people have adopted the position of the 'oppressing' group who needs reprogramming training in order to dismantle all kinds of harmful imaginary biases and privileges.
#europe
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltb...
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
Every European nation has national statues depicting important people in the history of that nation. In Poland Józef Piłsudski can be seen in many cities; in the Netherlands; Michiel de Ruyter.
However, in Western Europe - just like Antonio Gramsci recommended - the institutions of education and culture have been taken over by cultural marxists. This has led to several generations of 'woke' young people who view national statues as the 'oppressing' bourgeoisie culture that needs to be destroyed in order for an egalitarian utopia to emerge.
The (partly) non-Western people have adopted the position of the 'oppressed' group. The Western people have adopted the position of the 'oppressing' group who needs reprogramming training in order to dismantle all kinds of harmful imaginary biases and privileges.
#europe
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltb...
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
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