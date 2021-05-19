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5/17/2021 If Wuhan falls, then the genie is out of the bottle. The University of Texas Medical branch in Galveston, University of North Carolina, University of Minnesota, and a dozen other places are going to fall like dominoes, which is what they’re afraid of. They don’t want to investigate it because it’s all going to blow up in their faces.