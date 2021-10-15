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Mark Passio - Bist Du wirklich einer von den Guten?
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124 views • October 15, 2021
Mark Passio hielt diesen kurzen Vortrag per Video bei einer Anti-Lockdown-Kundgebung in Philadelphia, PA am 6. Dezember 2020. In seiner Rede erklärt Mark, warum der Glaube der meisten Menschen an Autorität nicht nur bedeutet, dass sie Mitglieder einer gefährlichen KULTS sind, sondern dass es sie ganz sicher zu BÖSEN MENSCHEN macht. JA, TUT ES!
Mark Passios Homepage:
www.whatonearthishappening.com
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
Mark Passios Homepage:
www.whatonearthishappening.com
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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