© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOCTORS THREATENED, FORCED TO SUPPORT "VACCINE" NARRATIVE
Follow
7
Share
Report
303 views • September 19, 2021
Stew Peters, September 15, 2021
Dr. John Witcher joined Stew Peters to reveal why most doctors are supporting the "vaccine" narrative of "safe and effective", and what's happening is exactly what we suspected!
Dr. John Witcher joined Stew Peters to reveal why most doctors are supporting the "vaccine" narrative of "safe and effective", and what's happening is exactly what we suspected!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.