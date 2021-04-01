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100% EFFECTIVE! CALL OUT THE HUGGERS, MANDATORY CONTACT TRACING AND A GREAT GYM!
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40 views • April 01, 2021
WakingtheFuture

Waking the Future



Pfizer and their depop shot have done almost no studies at all yet they are announcing that their jab is 100% effective! In the UK hugging is now considered odd behavior. Australia is looking to mandate the contact tracing app. In New Jersey there is a gym that is rewarding non-vaxxed!
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Articles:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005503/en/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-says-covid-jab-100-effective-children-aged-12-15
https://summit.news/2021/03/29/government-minister-says-people-should-call-out-others-for-hugging-their-loved-ones/
https://m.theepochtimes.com/experts-call-for-mandatory-use-of-victorias-qr-app-to-streamline-contact-tracing_3734661.html
https://www.wkyc.com/mobile/article/news/nation-world/gym-offering-free-memberships-to-those-who-dont-get-covid-19-vaccine/530-a447eabc-d4b1-4570-a953-95fc55afcb25

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maskvaccineinsanitygymhuggingcovid-19waking the futurewakingthefuture
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