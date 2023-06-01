⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300 (1 June 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(1 June 2023)





Part I





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Timkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 During the day, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Karmazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy's losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer during the day.





◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Antonovka.





💥In Donetsk direction, units of the 1st Army Corps are fighting close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The assault units of the 5th Motorised Rifle Brigade and the Akhmat special forces unit continue their offensive in the Maryinka tactical direction.





◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on the enemy's manpower and hardware close to Georgiyevka, Lastochkino, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 395 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and two D-30 howitzers.

Part II

◽️ An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Udachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Vodyanoye and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralised in these areas during the day.





💥 In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two pick-up trucks, one Grad MLRS, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 103 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 149 areas during the day.





◽️ Command and observation posts of the 81st Airmobile Brigade and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gorkoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥Russian air defence facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region). In addition, 16 HIMARS and Uragan projectiles have been intercepted during the day.





◽️ Moreover, 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Ploshchanka, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Tonenkoye and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 430 airplanes and 235 helicopters, 4,407 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,352 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,105 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,954 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,587 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.